July 31 Enbridge Inc said it expects
repairs on its ruptured Wisconsin pipeline to be completed
overnight Tuesday and that it is preparing a restart plan to
present to the U.S. pipeline regulator.
The U.S. government blocked Enbridge Inc from
restarting the key oil pipeline on Tuesday, saying last week's
spill on the line was "absolutely unacceptable."
"It is not unusual for Pipelines and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration (PHMSA) to issue such an Order after an
incident," Enbridge said in a statement, adding that it was
working closely with the regulator to ensure the pipeline is
safely restarted.
On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down the 318,000
barrel-per-day Line 14, a major conduit of crude, to replace
part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude
in Wisconsin.
