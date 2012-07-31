July 31 Enbridge Inc said it expects repairs on its ruptured Wisconsin pipeline to be completed overnight Tuesday and that it is preparing a restart plan to present to the U.S. pipeline regulator.

The U.S. government blocked Enbridge Inc from restarting the key oil pipeline on Tuesday, saying last week's spill on the line was "absolutely unacceptable."

"It is not unusual for Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to issue such an Order after an incident," Enbridge said in a statement, adding that it was working closely with the regulator to ensure the pipeline is safely restarted.

On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down the 318,000 barrel-per-day Line 14, a major conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin. (Reporting by Soma Das and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)