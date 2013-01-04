Jan 4 Enbridge Inc said it will expand its oil pipeline system in Canada between Alberta and the United States border at a cost of about C$400 million (about $400 million).

The expansion of the Canadian mainline system, which will require regulatory approvals, will add an additional 230,000 barrels per day of capacity.

The expanded pipeline system is expected to be in service in 2015.

The company's U.S. affiliate, Enbridge Energy Partners , also said it plans to expand the Lakehead System pipeline between North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The expansion of Lakehead, which will add an additional 230,000 barrels per day of capacity, is expected to be completed in 2015 at a cost of about $200 million.