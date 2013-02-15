* To move crude from Illinois to the eastern Gulf Coast
* Pipeline to have capacity of 420,000-660,000 barrels/day
Feb 15 Energy Transfer Partners LP plans
to convert parts of a gas pipeline to carry crude oil under a
joint venture with Enbridge Inc, helping move soaring
supplies from Canada and North Dakota to refineries in the
eastern Gulf Coast.
The pipeline, expected to be in service by 2015, will be the
first to transport crude oil from the U.S. Midwest to the
eastern Gulf Coast, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
A unit of Energy Transfer currently owns the gas pipeline,
which will be able to carry between 420,000 and 660,000 barrels
of oil per day from the storage and blending hub of Patoka,
Illinois. Patoka is connected to western Canada and North
Dakota's Bakken shale field through a network of existing oil
pipelines.
Production from shale formations in North America has
surged, creating a scramble to build infrastructure to get
supplies to refining hubs, especially the U.S. Gulf Coast, which
holds roughly half of U.S. refining capacity.
Tighter pipeline capacity in Canada and growing production
means that Western Canada Select heavy grade trades at a
discount to the U.S. Western Texas Intermediate benchmark
.
"Over the last two years, we have committed $15 billion of
new investments that will open new markets and help to address
the significant price disparities facing western Canadian and
Bakken producers, and to meet the demand of North American
refiners," Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco said.
Enbridge, Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported
an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit as it was hurt by an
after-tax charge of C$105 million related to certain offshore
assets.