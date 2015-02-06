By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 6 Canada's National Energy
Board approved two of Enbridge Inc's condition filings
on the reversed Line 9 pipeline on Friday, but also imposed
additional ones on the company.
Enbridge's newly reversed Line 9 pipeline will carry 300,000
barrels per day between Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec.
The line was reversed to carry inland crude to Montreal. It had
previously flowed the other way, taking imported crude to
Ontario.
It was expected to start up late last year but was delayed
after the regulator requested additional data on shut-off valve
placements at major water crossings.
A spokesman for Enbridge said the company estimated the
pipeline will be in service in the second quarter.
Enbridge has adequately demonstrated its methods for placing
valves, with 17 new valves installed as a result of the NEB
hearing process, the NEB said in a statement Friday.
However, the NEB also asked Enbridge to submit information
on an additional group of valves, to conduct an analysis of all
water crossings, and update its valve placement assessment using
the extra data, within the next 12 months.
"The Board recognizes the sensitivity of the location of the
Line 9 pipeline. We will make sure Enbridge is doing what it
takes to keep their pipelines safe," the NEB said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)