CALGARY, Alberta Feb 3 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, plans to begin filling its new 570,000 barrel per day Edmonton to Hardisty, Alberta, pipeline with oil on March 17, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has applied with Canada's National Energy Board for permission to open the line, which must first be filled with crude prior to entering service.

Enbridge said previously it expects the pipeline to begin shipping oil around April 1. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)