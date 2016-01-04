CALGARY, Alberta Jan 4 Enbridge Inc
shut down a crude oil pipeline for approximately three hours on
Monday morning, a company spokesman said, after protesters
opposed to oil sands development partially restricted flow on
the pipeline on Sunday night by tampering with a valve station.
Spokesman Graham White said the Line 7 crude oil pipeline,
which carries around 150,000 barrels per day of crude from
Sarnia, Ontario, to Westover, Ontario, was shut down as a
precaution so maintenance workers could inspect the valve
station.
Line 7 was restarted on Monday and White said there was no
impact on deliveries.
It is the second time in a month that Enbridge has been
forced to shut down a pipeline as a result of protests by
environmental groups.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)