WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. pipeline regulator on Tuesday blocked Enbridge from restarting its Line 14, calling for more testing and evaluation of the pipeline after a spill in Wisconsin last week.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective order to Enbridge that will require the company submit a restart plan to the agency for approval before resuming operations, as well as an independent evaluation of the company's integrity management plan. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)