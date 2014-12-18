CALGARY, Alberta Dec 18 Enbridge Inc
said its 796,000 barrel per day Line 4 pipeline, the largest
carrying Canadian crude to the United States, could restart as
early as Thursday afternoon after a day-prior leak from a valve
spilled 1,350 barrels of crude at a Regina, Saskatchewan,
terminal site.
Graham White, a spokesman for Canada's largest pipeline
operator, said in an email that regulatory personnel were on
site at the terminal and the company could begin its restart
plan for the line if a valve is repaired as expected this
morning.
"Assuming all activities go as planned, we are optimistic
service can be restored sometime later this afternoon," White
said.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)