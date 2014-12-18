(New throughout, adds trader comments, market reaction, details
on differentials)
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 18 Enbridge Inc
said its 796,000 barrel per day Line 4 pipeline, the largest
carrying Canadian crude to the United States, could restart as
early as Thursday afternoon after a 1,350-barrel spill a day
earlier.
A quick restart will be welcome news for Canadian oil
producers grappling with a steep slump in the price of U.S.
crude.
A lengthy pipeline outage would leave crude backed up in
Alberta, deepening the discount on Canadian grades and pushing
the outright price of Canadian oil even lower.
Late on Wednesday, Enbridge said a leak from a valve spilled
crude at its Regina, Saskatchewan, terminal site, prompting the
company to shut down the heavy crude pipeline.
On Thursday morning Graham White, a spokesman for Canada's
largest pipeline operator, said regulatory personnel were on
site at the terminal and Enbridge could begin its restart plan
for the line if a valve is repaired as expected this morning.
"Assuming all activities go as planned, we are optimistic
service can be restored sometime later this afternoon," White
said.
Line 4 runs from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin
and is Canada's biggest crude oil export pipeline.
Traders in Canada's oil capital Calgary were mostly
unruffled by the shutdown. They said fixing the valve should be
fairly simple.
The Canadian crude market is outside the nearly
three-week-long trading window between the first of the month
and the day before pipeline nominations were due.
That, combined with the fact many traders are starting to
take time off for the Christmas holidays, contributed to the
lack of market reaction.
There was no trade taking place in the de facto Canadian
heavy benchmark grade, Western Canada Select heavy blend for
January delivery, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
WCS settled at $16.50 per barrel below U.S. crude on
Wednesday, which put the outright price of Canadian oil at just
under $40 a barrel.
"When I first saw it (the spillage) I thought 'this is all
we need here'," said one Calgary-based trader. "But a valve at
the terminal...If there had to be a leak, this is a good spot
for it to happen."
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams; Editing by David
Gregorio)