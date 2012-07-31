July 31 Enbridge Inc is expected to get approval from U.S. regulators to restart the Line 14 pipeline by the evening of Aug. 1, Ed Culhane, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said on Tuesday.

The 318,000 barrel per day Line 14, which carries Canadian crude to refiners in the Midwest, was shut on Friday after the discovery of a spill.

Repairs are expected to be completed on Tuesday, prior to testing by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Ed Culhane at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)