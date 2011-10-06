NEW YORK, Oct 6 Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) is mulling plans to ship crude from shale oil deposits in the western United States and Canada to East Coast refiners struggling with the high cost of importing crude from across the Atlantic.

The Canadian pipeline operator has already sought regulatory approval to reverse its 240,000 barrels per day Montreal-to-Sarnia Line 9 pipeline to ship Bakken crude, and is seeking a deal with Portland Pipeline to ship east to Portland, Maine.

From there, Enbridge could use tankers will then ferry the light crude to refineries south, said Patrick D. Daniel, the company's president and CEO told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"There's interest to move light crude all the way into the Philadelphia market," Daniel said, adding Enbridge was also eyeing refineries in Montreal, Quebec City and St. John, Brunswick as possible customers.

Midwest refiners have seen profits soar as rising flows of crude from Canada and the Bakken shale deposit in North Dakota flood the region. But with limited pipeline capacity to take that crude to larger markets like the Gulf Coast.

Several companies, including Enbridge, are proposing new pipelines to get crude to the Gulf Coast.

Daniel said Bakken producers will face even more pressure to find markets once BP Plc ( BP.N ) ( BP.L ) completes a $4 billion project to process more Canadian heavy crude at its 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana by mid-2013. This makes an East Coast outlet more attractive.

"That will take more ability to receive light crude out of the market, which means we're going to have to find a broader market for Canadian synthetic and light and also Bakken light crude," Daniel said.

For East Coast refiners, the Bakken crude could potentially provide a cheaper alternative to the West African and North Sea slate they primarily depend upon.

These grades are tied to Brent futures, which are trading at a steep premium to the U.S. benchmark due to the high inventory levels in the Midwest, the delivery point for the contract. Brent's premium to U.S. crude topped $27 a barrel in September.

Three East Coast refineries were put on the block for sale last month due to poor profits.