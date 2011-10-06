NEW YORK, Oct 6 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) is
mulling plans to ship crude from shale oil deposits in the
western United States and Canada to East Coast refiners
struggling with the high cost of importing crude from across
the Atlantic.
The Canadian pipeline operator has already sought
regulatory approval to reverse its 240,000 barrels per day
Montreal-to-Sarnia Line 9 pipeline to ship Bakken crude, and is
seeking a deal with Portland Pipeline to ship east to Portland,
Maine.
From there, Enbridge could use tankers will then ferry the
light crude to refineries south, said Patrick D. Daniel, the
company's president and CEO told Reuters in an interview on
Thursday.
"There's interest to move light crude all the way into the
Philadelphia market," Daniel said, adding Enbridge was also
eyeing refineries in Montreal, Quebec City and St. John,
Brunswick as possible customers.
Midwest refiners have seen profits soar as rising flows of
crude from Canada and the Bakken shale deposit in North Dakota
flood the region. But with limited pipeline capacity to take
that crude to larger markets like the Gulf Coast.
Several companies, including Enbridge, are proposing new
pipelines to get crude to the Gulf Coast.
Daniel said Bakken producers will face even more pressure
to find markets once BP Plc (BP.N) (BP.L) completes a $4
billion project to process more Canadian heavy crude at its
405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana by mid-2013. This
makes an East Coast outlet more attractive.
"That will take more ability to receive light crude out of
the market, which means we're going to have to find a broader
market for Canadian synthetic and light and also Bakken light
crude," Daniel said.
For East Coast refiners, the Bakken crude could potentially
provide a cheaper alternative to the West African and North Sea
slate they primarily depend upon.
These grades are tied to Brent futures, which are trading
at a steep premium to the U.S. benchmark due to the high
inventory levels in the Midwest, the delivery point for the
contract. Brent's premium to U.S. crude topped $27 a barrel in
September.
Three East Coast refineries were put on the block for sale
last month due to poor profits.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said it will sell or shutter its
185,000 bpd plant in Trainer, Pennsylvania, in late September
following Sunoco's (SUN.N) decision to put over 500,000 bpd of
refining capacity in Pennsylvania for sale.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Edward McAllister and Janet
McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)