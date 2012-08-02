UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator on Thursday said Enbridge would be required to submit a plan to improve the safety of its entire 1,900-mile Lakehead Pipeline system before the company is allowed to restart Line 14.
Enbridge will also need to hire an independent pipeline expert to evaluate and oversee the implementation of the safety plan, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.