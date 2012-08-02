WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator on Thursday said Enbridge would be required to submit a plan to improve the safety of its entire 1,900-mile Lakehead Pipeline system before the company is allowed to restart Line 14.

Enbridge will also need to hire an independent pipeline expert to evaluate and oversee the implementation of the safety plan, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)