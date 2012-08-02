UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator said on Thursday that Enbridge would be required to submit a plan to improve the safety of its entire 1,900-mile Lakehead Pipeline system before the company is allowed to restart Line 14.
Enbridge will also need to hire an independent pipeline expert to evaluate and oversee the implementation of the safety plan, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said.
Enbridge's 318,000 barrel per day Line 14, which carries Canadian crude oil to mid-west refineries, was shut after it leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin last week.
The Wisconsin spill followed a 2007 leak on the same pipeline, as well as a 2010 spill on Enbridge's Line 6B in Marshall, Michigan, that fouled part of the Kalamazoo River.
These accidents and other failures throughout the Lakehead system indicate that Enbridge's "integrity management program may be inadequate," PHMSA said in an amendment to its original order blocking the restart of Line 14 issued earlier this week.
The Lakehead system transports fuel between Neche, North Dakota, to Chicago, Illinois, with an extension to Buffalo, New York. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.