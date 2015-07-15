By Mike De Souza
| CALGARY, July 15
CALGARY, July 15 Canada's energy regulator has
concluded that Alberta-based Enbridge Inc is operating
safely, despite finding the pipeline operator had violated rules
designed to identify threats to the public and protect
whistleblowers.
The National Energy Board (NEB) released the findings on
Wednesday in a comprehensive audit that examined six areas of
Enbridge's operations over a 15-month period, including its
safety oversight, emergency planning and environmental
practices.
The findings are part of a routine set of company audits
conducted annually by the regulator.
Enbridge has faced opposition from environmental groups over
key projects such as its Line 9 reversal and the proposed
Northern Gateway pipeline. The projects would send crude oil to
eastern Canada and the Pacific coast, opening up new markets for
Alberta oil producers beyond the United States.
The board ordered the company to adopt new safety conditions
for the Sarnia to Montreal 300,000 barrel per day Line 9
reversal project in June, noting at the time that the pipeline
was getting more scrutiny because of public concerns about a
potential spill.
The new audit, which Enbridge received on March 31, was
based on a review of more than 65,000 pages of records, eight
weeks of interviews, and more than three dozen field
inspections, a board spokesman said.
"It is the board's view that Enbridge has the opportunity to
significantly enhance its approach to safety performance and
safety culture," wrote the regulator's secretary, Sheri Young,
in a newly-released letter to Enbridge that accompanied the
audit.
The report found that Enbridge had failed to introduce an
explicit policy to encourage employees to identify hazards,
incidents and near-misses, including rules to ensure that
whisteblowers would not be punished. It also found that Enbridge
had not completely implemented practices for identifying all
hazards and risks.
"There's a lot of gray area within that audit," said board
spokesman Darin Barter. "Over the 15 months that we were
auditing the company, we saw real progress."
Enbridge said the audit confirmed that its existing programs
and processes are successful at protecting people, the
environment and its pipelines.
"The NEB's report shows we are on the right path," a company
statement said.
The board, which has issued C$372,000 ($288,126.40) in fines
to Enbridge since January for various violations, said it was
now reviewing the company's corrective action plan.
($1 = 1.2911 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Tom Brown)