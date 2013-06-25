June 24 Enbridge Inc says:
* Enbridge says confirmed the return to service of the Athabasca
pipeline (line 19) between Cheecham and Hardisty
* Enbridge says initial estimates place the volume of the
release at approximately 750 barrels
* Enbridge says cause of the leak has not yet been confirmed
* Enbridge says unusually heavy rainfall in region is believed
to have resulted in ground movement on the right-of way that may
have impacted the pipeline
* Enbridge says the Waupisoo pipeline from Cheecham to Edmonton
is undergoing an assessment today and may be cleared for restart
as early as tomorrow
* Enbridge says southern portion of Athabasca pipeline system
safely restarted at 11 p.m. (mdt) June 23 and operations between
Cheecham and Hardisty restored