June 24 Major Enbridge Inc oil
pipelines serving Canada's oil sands developments in Alberta
remained shut on Monday with no timeline for resuming operations
after a spill on one short line was discovered over the weekend,
a spokesman said on Monday.
Canada's largest pipeline company said on Saturday that 750
barrels of synthetic oil had spilled from a smaller 17-km
(11-mile) pipeline called Line 37 serving CNOOC Ltd's
Long Lake oil sands project. The rupture was spotted about 70 km
(43 miles) southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
The company said it had also suspended operations on the
345,000 barrel per day Athabasca pipeline, which carries dilbit
blended crude to the Hardisty terminal in Alberta, and the
Waupiso line, which can carry up to 600,000 bpd depending on
crude viscosity, to Edmonton, Alberta.
Traders said the line closure had helped support U.S. crude
oil futures on Monday, narrowing the Brent/WTI spread to
around $6.50 a barrel, the smallest gap since 2011. Brent crude
was down 80 cents at $100.11 a barrel, while U.S. WTI
futures slipped 9 cents to $93.61 a barrel.