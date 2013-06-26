CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, said on Wednesday it has reopened its 600,000 barrel per day Waupisoo pipeline after a closing it on Saturday following an oil spill at a nearby line.

Enbridge shut Waupisoo and its 345,000 bpd Athabasca pipeline after its line serving CNOOC Ltd's Long Lake project ruptured and spilled 750 barrels of synthetic crude near its Cheecham oil terminal southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta, which stores crude from a number of oil sands projects.

The company shut the lines in order to confirm that recent heavy rains in northern Alberta, which it said exceeded a one in 100-year event, had not shifted the ground under the pipelines. It believes ground movement was responsible for the spill from the Long Lake line and the sections of its Athabasca and Wood Buffalo line running from Fort McMurray to its Cheecham terminal remain closed.

"Given the unprecedented precipitation levels affecting the area, we are going to undertake further work at the Line 37 incident location to ensure we can safely restart the other lines in the right of way," Stephen Wuori, president of Enbridge's liquids pipelines unit, said in a statement.

Enbridge said closing the lines is costing the company C$1 million ($951,000) per day and it cannot yet say when the system will be completely restarted.

The restarted lines move oil from Cenovus Inc's Christina Lake project, the Surmont project owned by Total SA and ConocoPhillips, and Statoil's Leismer oil sands project.