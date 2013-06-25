June 25 Canada's Enbridge Inc has
returned a major section of the 540-km (335-mile) Athabasca oil
pipeline to service, after a spill on a smaller line that has
threatened a serious disruption in the flow of oil sands crude.
Pipelines that move about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of
Alberta oil sands crude, much of it bound for the United States,
were shut as a precaution after about 750 barrels of synthetic
oil spilled from a line on Saturday.
The closures included the major Athabasca and Waupisoo lines
after a rupture on Line 37, which serves CNOOC Ltd's
Long Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta, was spotted in
a remote area southeast of Fort McMurray after heavy rains.
Enbridge said on Monday the southern portion of the 345,000
bpd Athabasca pipeline, which carries dilbit blended crude to
the Hardisty terminal in Alberta, was restarted late on Sunday,
but the northern segment remains shut.
The 380-km (235-mile) Waupisoo line, which can carry up to
600,000 bpd of crude from Cheecham to Edmonton, Alberta, was
undergoing an assessment on Monday and may be cleared for
restart on Tuesday, it said.
Athabasca and Waupisoo are two of the biggest lines that
carry crude from the northern production centers around Fort
McMurray to the storage and pipeline hub in Hardisty, connecting
to Enbridge's main export pipeline that runs into the United
States.
Except the damaged Long Lake lateral line, Enbridge said the
remaining lines into Cheecham, south of Fort McMurray, are
expected to be returned to service over the next several days.
It would take an extended period to return the damaged
12-inch diameter Long Lake lateral pipeline to service, given
the heavy rains in the area.
"While the cause of the spill is yet to be confirmed,
unusually heavy rainfall in the region is believed to have
resulted in ground movement on the right-of way that may have
impacted the pipeline," Enbridge said.
The shutdowns have forced Suncor Energy to
temporarily scale down production from its Fort McMurray
operations.
Enbridge said around 75 workers were at the site of the
pipeline leak, about 70 km (43 miles) southeast of Fort McMurray
in an area only accessible by helicopter and all-terrain
vehicles.
The leak was contained within Line 37's right of way and
there had been no reports of harm to wildlife.