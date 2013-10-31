CALGARY, Alberta Oct 31 Enbridge Inc,
whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude oil exports to
the United States, will ration space on additional pipelines in
November, according to market sources.
In addition to the November apportionment announced last
week, the company has told shippers that it plans further cuts
to nominated volumes next month.
The 796,000 barrel per day Line 4, which takes crude from
Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, will be apportioned
by 13 percent, meaning shippers will only be able to transport
87 percent of their nominated volumes.
The 609,000 bpd Line 6A, which runs from Superior to the
Chicago region, is apportioned by 6 percent and the 400,000 bpd
Line 61, running from Superior to Flanagan, Illinois, will be
apportioned by 11 percent.