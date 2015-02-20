(Adds quote, details on Enbridge system)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Canada's largest
pipeline company Enbridge Inc moved record crude
volumes of 2.2 million barrels a day on its Mainline system in
December and in January, Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said
on Friday.
The Mainline system ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports
to the United States, and total capacity is keenly tracked by
producers in Alberta's oil sands as crude output continues to
grow despite the drop in global oil prices.
Enbridge often has to impose apportionment, or ration space,
on its system because shippers regularly want to ship more
barrels of crude than there is capacity for.
Speaking on a fourth-quarter earnings call, president of
liquids pipelines Guy Jarvis said record volumes were due to
growing Canadian production, no major disruptions or outages to
refineries downstream and improvements to the Enbridge system.
"We have come a long ways in more effectively managing our
own system to make sure that every barrel of capacity we have
available we are filling," Jarvis said. "Our outlook is for
continuing strong volumes throughout the year."
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)