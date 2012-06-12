Iraq plans offshore oil and gas exploration to boost reserves
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 12 Enbridge Inc re-opened the 609,000 barrel per day Line 6A pipeline on Tuesday morning after shutting it overnight for maintenance, a spokeswoman said.
The line, which runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Griffith, Indiana, was closed for planned work on Monday, the spokeswoman, Lorraine Little, said in an email. The brief shutdown will not have any effect on scheduled deliveries. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by John Wallace)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia may cut oil production as part of an OPEC-led agreement designed to boost prices faster than it had previously expected, if its domestic companies are able, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.