REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Friday it expected a delay in receiving a U.S. presidential permit for a 125,000-barrel-per-day expansion of its Alberta Clipper pipeline, which takes oil sands crudes to Midwest refiners.
Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said the company no longer thought it would have the approval in hand by midyear. Monaco did not say when Enbridge expects the expansion project to be cleared by the U.S. government.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.