Feb 14 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a fourth-quarter loss, mainly due to losses on hedging contracts.

The company posted a net loss of C$267 million ($243 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$146 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Enbridge earned 44 Canadian cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.