* 2nd-quarter adjusted profit rises 12 percent
* On track to meet full-year adj earnings forecast of
$1.74-$1.90/share
Aug 1 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest
pipeline company, reported a 12 percent rise in second-quarter
adjusted profit due to higher contracted volumes and increased
contribution from the Seaway pipeline.
The company has a 50 percent interest in the Seaway
pipeline, operated by Enterprise Products Partners LP.
The pipeline was reversed earlier this year to take crude from
the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub to the Gulf Coast.
Enbridge's net income attributable to common shareholders
rose to C$42 million ($40.9 million), or 5 Canadian cents per
share, from C$8 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year
earlier.
Adjusted profit rose to C$306 million, or 38 Canadian cents
per share.
Calgary-based Enbridge's pipelines carry the bulk of the 2.5
million barrels of oil that Canada sends daily to the United
States.
Enbridge is seeking to expand its mainline system, the main
artery for crude shipments to the U.S. Midwest.
The company is also seeking to build the controversial
Northern Gateway pipeline system to carry Canadian crude to the
country's Pacific coast to handle rising production from the
Alberta tar sands.
"The oil sands represent an area of significant growth
opportunity for Enbridge," said Chief Executive Al Monaco.
Enbridge said on Thursday it is on track to meet its
adjusted earnings forecast range of $1.74 to $1.90 per share for
the year.
The company's shares closed at C$45.57 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.