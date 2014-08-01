Aug 1 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a better-than-expected profit in the second quarter, driven mainly by higher shipment volumes on the Canadian Mainline system.

The company's adjusted earnings rose to C$328 million ($299.95 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from C$306 million, or 38 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 39 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.0935 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)