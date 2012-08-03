* Enbridge says its pipeline system safe
* Has increased spending on leak detection
* Says regulator has not yet responded to safety plan
* Shares edge lower
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 3 Enbridge Inc,
whose pipelines ship the bulk of Canada's oil exports to the
United States, defended the record of its system on Friday after
a U.S. regulator said it had concerns about the safety of the
operation following a series of spills.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) has refused to allow Enbridge to reopen
its 318,000 barrel per day Line 14 after a rupture spilled 1,200
barrels of oil into a Wisconsin field a week ago.
After a series of spills, including a 2010 rupture that
dumped more than 20,000 barrels of crude into a Michigan river
system, the regulator is demanding Enbridge prove that its 1,900
mile (3,060 kilometer) Lakehead pipeline system is safe before
it resumes shipments on the line.
Despite PHMSA's concerns, Enbridge says the number and size
of spills from pipelines have decreased over the past decade and
that, despite its high-profile accidents, the company's record
is good.
"Over the last decade we've transported almost 12 billion
barrels of crude oil with a safe delivery record better than
99.999 percent," Al Monaco, Enbridge's president, said in a
statement. "That's good, but for us, it's not good enough. We
will never stop striving for 100 percent."
In a rarely used amendment to a Corrective Action Order
issued on Wednesday, PHMSA said it has concerns about what it
called "a pattern of failures" on Enbridge's system over the
past several years and demanded the company present a
comprehensive plan, overseen by an independent third party, to
improve its operations.
Enbridge handed in the plan yesterday but said PHMSA has yet
to offer a response.
The company said it will spend C$800 million ($800
million)this year improving the safety of its pipeline network,
twice what it spent in 2011.
"Over the past two years we have doubled the number of staff
dedicated to leak detection and pipeline control systems, and
substantially strengthened our focus on the tools, technologies
and strategies to ensure the fitness of our pipelines," Monaco
said.
Enbridge shares were down 16 Canadian cents at C$39.74 early
on Friday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)