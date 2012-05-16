CALGARY, Alberta May 16 Enbridge Inc plans to hold an open season for 85,000 barrels per day of capacity on its 180,000 bpd Southern Lights pipeline, which carries ultra-light crudes and natural gas liquids from Illinois to Alberta for blending into tarry oil-sands bitumen.

The company said in a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that two existing customers on the line have the first right to make a binding commitment for the available space. They have until June 22 to make a decision.

After that, other shippers will be able to bid on any remaining capacity not requested by the two existing customers.

Enbridge said in its filing the open season was for "additional committed capacity on the initial capacity" of Southern Lights but did not specify if it plans to expand the line. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)