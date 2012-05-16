CALGARY, Alberta May 16 Enbridge Inc
plans to hold an open season for 85,000 barrels per day of
capacity on its 180,000 bpd Southern Lights pipeline, which
carries ultra-light crudes and natural gas liquids from Illinois
to Alberta for blending into tarry oil-sands bitumen.
The company said in a filing with the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission that two existing customers on the line
have the first right to make a binding commitment for the
available space. They have until June 22 to make a decision.
After that, other shippers will be able to bid on any
remaining capacity not requested by the two existing customers.
Enbridge said in its filing the open season was for
"additional committed capacity on the initial capacity" of
Southern Lights but did not specify if it plans to expand the
line.
