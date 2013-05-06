* Line to expand to 275,000 bpd from 180,000
* Need for diluent on rising oil sands output
CALGARY, Alberta May 6 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Monday it would
expand its 180,000 barrel per day Southern Lights pipeline after
customers looked for more space on the line than it could
handle.
The company said the size of the line, which carries
ultra-light crude oil and natural gas liquids from Illinois to
Alberta, where it is blended into tarry bitumen, will be
expanded to handle 275,000 bpd.
The company said a recent open season for 50,000 bpd of
space on the existing line showed there was significantly more
demand in the market. In an open season, shippers sign long-term
contracts for pipeline capacity.
"Based on the success of the open season, and the fact that
the current capacity available for contracts has been fully
subscribed, Enbridge will now pursue an expansion of the
Southern Lights system," Enbridge said in a statement.
Southern Lights, completed in July 2010, runs 1,588 miles
(2,556 kilometers) from the outskirts of Chicago to Edmonton,
Alberta, carrying the diluent that is needed to blend into thick
bitumen so it can flow on pipelines.
By 2025, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
expects oil sands output to reach 3.7 million barrels per day,
of which 3.3 million barrels would be bitumen requiring 1
million barrels of diluent to flow, up from 275,000 bpd last
year.
Enbridge said it would launch an open season for the
expansion later this year.