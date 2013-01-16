U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 16 Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it has taken its Spearhead oil pipeline down for maintenance, and loss of the Illinois-to-Oklahoma line further tightens capacity for deeply discounted Canadian crude supplies.
Enbridge does not yet have a time frame for finishing the work and restarting the 193,000 barrel a day pipeline, spokesman Graham White said in an email.
Despite the outage, prices for Canadian heavy crude held steady on Wednesday. Western Canada Select heavy blend for February delivery was quoted at $37 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate.
Spearhead extends to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub from Flanagan, Illinois, near Chicago. It was already under heavy apportionment of 80.9 percent for January due to brisk demand to move Canadian crude supplies to Cushing and beyond.
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)