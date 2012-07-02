By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator on Monday issued a $3.7 million civil penalty against Enbridge Energy for a 2010 crude oil spill, the largest fine ever proposed by the agency.

The Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said its probe uncovered multiple regulation violations related to the leak on Enbridge's Line 6B near Marshall, Michigan. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)