* 345,000 bpd line shut after leak at pump station
* Athabasca pipeline carries oil sands crude
* Second Alberta spill in less than two weeks
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Enbridge Inc
has closed a major Alberta pipeline that moves oil sands-derived
crude after a spill at a pump station, the second oil leak in
the Canadian province in less than two weeks, regulators said on
Tuesday.
Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board said Enbridge
was forced to turn off its 345,000 barrel-a-day Athabasca
pipeline following a spill on Monday that the company estimates
at about 1,400 barrels.
The 540-km (335-mile) line carries oil to Hardisty, Alberta,
from the tar sands center of Fort McMurray. Hardisty is a major
pipeline hub from which crude gets fed into networks of export
lines to the United States, such as Enbridge's mainline and
TransCanada Corp's Keystone Pipeline.
The oil spilled south of the northeastern Alberta town of
Elk Point, the board said.
"The pipeline has been shut in and the pumping station has
been isolated," the Energy Resources Conservation Board said in
a statement. "No waterways are impacted and cleanup is under
way. There were no injuries or no evacuations as a result of the
release."
The incident follows an oil spill from a pipeline owned by
Plains All American in western Alberta on June 7 in
which cleanup efforts are continuing. Up to 3,000 barrels of oil
leaked into the a large river system, fouling up a vacation
resort area.
Environmentalists opposed to multibillion-dollar pipelines
planned to take hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of
Alberta crude to Texas and the Pacific Coast pounced on that
spill as reason to reject the proposals.
Enbridge officials were not immediately available for
comment.
