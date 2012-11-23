Oil firms as OPEC floats extended output cut; markets still bloated
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Oil prices edged up on Friday, lifted by a report that producer club OPEC could extend an output cut aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.
Nov 23 About 900 barrels of crude oil leaked from an Enbridge Inc pipeline near Chicago late on Wednesday before the line was isolated, federal and state officials said.
The U.S. National Response Center said the crude was contained within a spill pad at the site near Mokena, Illinois, a pipeline hub where Enbridge's Line 14 from Superior, Wisconsin, ties into Line 64 to Griffith, Indiana. They have capacity of 318,000 barrels a day.
Enbridge officials were not immediately available for comment on the status of the pipeline operations.
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Oil prices edged up on Friday, lifted by a report that producer club OPEC could extend an output cut aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply