* Company doubles spending on inspections
* Comes after regulator labels some employees "Keystone
Kops"
* Enbridge president confident about pipeline safety
CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Enbridge Inc,
stung by a harsh rebuke from regulators over a 2010 spill that
dumped more than 20,000 barrels of crude into a Michigan river
system, has stepped up inspections and is confident its pipeline
network is safe, the company's incoming chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Company President Al Monaco, slated to replace Pat Daniel as
chief executive later this year, said Enbridge has boosted
spending on safety inspections since the July 2010 spill in the
Kalamazoo River.
"We'll be spending in the area of $400 million, which is ...
probably double what was being spent (prior to the spill)," he
told reporters following a speech to the TD Securities Energy
Conference.
The breach raised concern about the safety of pipelines in
North America, including Enbridge's planned oil sands pipeline
from Alberta to the British Columbia coast, as well as
TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline in the United
States.
Enbridge operates North America's largest oil-pipeline
system, which carries the bulk of Canada's crude exports to the
United States.
Deborah Hersman, chairman of the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board, said on Tuesday that Enbridge's
employees "performed like Keystone Kops" after a complete
breakdown in safety measures allowed the pipeline to spill crude
unchecked for 17 hours.
"I'm not going to comment on the subjective nature of that
moniker, but the key thing that we do right now is take the
learnings ... we've had in this process," Monaco said. "We
haven't just been sitting around for the last two years."
The NTSB found that Enbridge failed to accurately assess the
integrity of the pipeline, including analyzing cracks that
required repair, and its employees failed to follow procedures.
"Following the first alarm, Enbridge controllers restarted
Line 6B twice, pumping an additional 683,000 gallons of crude
oil, or 81 percent of the total amount spilled, through the
ruptured pipeline," the agency said.
The board said there was a "culture of deviance" at Enbridge
where personnel were not adhering to approved procedures and
protocols.
Monaco said the company has done more than 200 in-line
inspections within its pipelines since the spill, looking for
other weak spots, and that any problem areas discovered have
been investigated.
"We're quite confident in the pipeline," he said.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Janet Guttsman and
Steve Orlofsky)