CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Enbridge Inc expects its major Alberta oil sands pipeline, shut down on Tuesday after a leak from pumping station, to resume operations in days rather than weeks, a spokesman said.
"I think I can safely make that estimation," Enbridge's Graham White said.
White said the company was able to bypass the idled pumping station on the Athabasca Pipeline on Monday and ran the line safely before shutting it down again on Tuesday on the order of the Canadian province's energy regulator. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by John Mair)
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has alerted Brazil's electricity sector regulator that it would not supply natural gas for a new thermoelectric power plant under construction in the Amazon region.
