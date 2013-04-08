April 8 Enbridge Inc and renewable energy development company EDF EN Canada Inc have agreed to buy a 300 megawatt wind project in Alberta from privately held wind power developer Greengate Power Corp.

The $600 million project in Vulcan County will be the largest wind project in Western Canada when operational, the companies said.

"Blackspring Ridge is an important addition to Enbridge's fleet of renewable projects as it significantly expands our wind energy portfolio in the Alberta market, which we first entered nearly a decade ago with our Magrath and Chin Chute windfarms," said Don Thompson, vice president, Enbridge.

Enbridge, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, said in December it would buy half the stake in EDF EN Canada's 150 megawatt Massif du Sud wind farm in Quebec.

Calgary-based Enbridge, which has been building its portfolio of renewable energy projects to supply power for its own needs and offset its carbon emissions, also bought a 50 MW project in Nevada last March from First Solar Inc.

EDF EN Canada and Enbridge said on Monday they would each own 50 percent of the Blackspring Ridge project, expected to start construction in the second quarter of 2013 and reach commissioning in mid-summer of 2014.

Blackspring Ridge will comprise 166 Vestas V100-1.8 MW wind turbines.

EDF EN Canada will build the project under a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract.

Calgary-based Greengate Power is developing 1,450 MW of wind energy projects on about 165,000 acres of private land across Alberta.