CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 27 Enbridge Inc has won regulatory approval to add an Alberta crude pipeline at a cost of up to C$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) to move output from Imperial Oil Ltd's Kearl oil sands project and increasing production from others in the region, the company said on Thursday.

Enbridge said its Woodland Pipeline Extension project will involve building a 36-inch line to its mainline hub at Edmonton from the company's Cheecham regional oil sands terminal.

The 385 km (240 mile) line will initially transport 400,000 barrels a day, adding capacity adjacent to the company's Waupisoo pipeline. It can be expanded to 800,000, Enbridge said.

The cost is estimated at C$1 billion to C$1.4 billion.

Enbridge said it has yet to get final commercial approval from its shippers but expects to in time for a 2015 startup.