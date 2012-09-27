CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 27 Enbridge Inc has won
regulatory approval to add an Alberta crude pipeline at a cost
of up to C$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) to move output from
Imperial Oil Ltd's Kearl oil sands project and
increasing production from others in the region, the company
said on Thursday.
Enbridge said its Woodland Pipeline Extension project will
involve building a 36-inch line to its mainline hub at Edmonton
from the company's Cheecham regional oil sands terminal.
The 385 km (240 mile) line will initially transport 400,000
barrels a day, adding capacity adjacent to the company's
Waupisoo pipeline. It can be expanded to 800,000, Enbridge said.
The cost is estimated at C$1 billion to C$1.4 billion.
Enbridge said it has yet to get final commercial approval
from its shippers but expects to in time for a 2015 startup.