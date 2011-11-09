CALGARY, Alberta Nov 9 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
said on Wednesday it will likely proceed with its 800,000
barrel per day Wrangler pipeline from the Cushing storage hub
in Oklahoma to Gulf of Mexico refineries, one day after the
U.S. State Department raised the risk of a year-long delay in
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
Pat Daniel, Enbridge's chief executive, said his company
and partner Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N) has received
strong interest from would-be shippers on the line.
While Enbridge is still discussing terms and conditions
with shippers, the company said there is enough interest for
both Wrangler, and an expansion of its line from Flanagan,
Illinois, to Cushing to proceed.
"We expect to conclude those discussions with sufficient
volumes to proceed with both segments of the line," Daniel said
on a conference call.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)