CALGARY, Alberta Nov 9 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday it will likely proceed with its 800,000 barrel per day Wrangler pipeline from the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma to Gulf of Mexico refineries, one day after the U.S. State Department raised the risk of a year-long delay in TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.

Pat Daniel, Enbridge's chief executive, said his company and partner Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N) has received strong interest from would-be shippers on the line.

While Enbridge is still discussing terms and conditions with shippers, the company said there is enough interest for both Wrangler, and an expansion of its line from Flanagan, Illinois, to Cushing to proceed.

"We expect to conclude those discussions with sufficient volumes to proceed with both segments of the line," Daniel said on a conference call. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)