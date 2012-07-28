WASHINGTON, July 28 The U.S. pipeline safety
agency said on Saturday it is investigating an oil spill in
Wisconsin on Enbridge Inc's network that forced the
Canadian company to shut down part of the main pipeline system
delivering Canadian crude to U.S. refiners.
The U.S. Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration "is investigating the cause of
the Enbridge crude oil pipeline failure in Wisconsin," spokesman
Damon Hill said in an email, adding that an inspector "has been
dispatched to the failure location."
