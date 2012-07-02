July 2 Pipeline operator Enbridge Energy Partners LP lowered its full-year profit forecast on weakening natural gas liquids prices.

The company expects full-year adjusted net income to be $440 million to $450 million, down from its earlier view of $510 million to $550 million.

The company continues to target 2 to 5 percent annual distribution growth.

Shares of the company, valued at $8.8 billion, closed at $30.99 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)