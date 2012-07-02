U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
July 2 Pipeline operator Enbridge Energy Partners LP lowered its full-year profit forecast on weakening natural gas liquids prices.
The company expects full-year adjusted net income to be $440 million to $450 million, down from its earlier view of $510 million to $550 million.
The company continues to target 2 to 5 percent annual distribution growth.
Shares of the company, valued at $8.8 billion, closed at $30.99 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.