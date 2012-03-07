By K.T. Arasu
| CHICAGO, March 7
CHICAGO, March 7 The fatal wee-hours car
race that sent a 2002 Ford Mustang careening into a major oil
pipeline in Illinois at the weekend was a freak occurance,
although vehicular accidents have caused other pipeline spills.
The accident occurred in an industrial zone of New Lenox
township south of Chicago after the car, apparently racing with
another, spun out of control and smashed through a chain-link
fence before ramming into the pipeline operated by Enbridge Inc.
, spilling 20,000 gallons of crude oil.
Preliminary reports indicated that driver of the Mustang was
racing a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, and both were "traveling at a
high rate of speed," said Kathy Hoffmeyer of the Will County
Sheriff's office that investigated the accident.
The accident was rare but not unprecedented.
Pipeline incidents involving vehicles other than excavators
working in the area totaled 2.2 percent of 10,276 such incidents
reported to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) from 1992 to
2011, according to the agency's data.
Those incidents were responsible for 13 of a total 384
fatalities, the data show. The biggest cause of fatalities was
excavation near pipelines, accounting for 38 percent.
Carl Weimer, executive director of Pipeline Safety Trust, a
nonprofit advocacy group that promotes fuel transportation
safety, said there should be better safety standards governing
how closely a pipeline can be sited near a busy road, but he did
not see any particular remedies that would have prevented the
accident in New Lennox.
"This accident is kind of an anomaly," Weimar said.
New Lenox Fire Chief Jon Mead, one of the first to arrive at
the scene, said the vehicle hit an area of the pipeline used to
launch remotely controled mechanical devices called pigs that
check the pipes for safety or clean them.
"There was fire everywhere," he said. He worked alongside
about 20 firefighters and three tankers with 3,000 gallons of
water each to fight the fire. "There were puddles of fire."
"A fire at the pipeline that size is a rarity. We had it
under control in about half an hour and it was put out after two
hours," said Mead, a 30-year veteran of the department.
The clean-up operations were continuing around the clock,
with boxes of contaminated soil being removed from the scene on
Wednesday, while nearby wells and air quality were being
monitored, said Maggie Carson of the Illinois Environmental
Protection Agency.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu; Editing by David Gregorio)