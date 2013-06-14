FRANKFURT, June 14 EnBW, Germany's No. 3 utility, will increase its asset sale programme to at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) from a previously planned 1.5 billion, German paper Handelsblatt said on Friday, without citing sources.

EnBW, which declined to comment on the report, has previously said it has sold about 500 million euros worth of assets as part of the 1.5 billion disposal programme.

EnBW is 46.75 percent-owned by the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. Another 46.75 percent is owned by nine of the state's municipalities, while just 0.37 percent of its shares float freely on stock markets.

($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)