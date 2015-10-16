* EnBW to take over EWE's 74.2 pct stake in VNG
* EWE to buy back 26 pct stake held by EnBW
* Close expected within next six months
(Adds CEO comment, background)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 German utility EnBW
on Friday agreed to buy a 74-percent stake in gas firm VNG
from peer EWE to become the country's
third-largest gas provider in a deal worth 1.43 billion euros
($1.63 billion).
"With VNG, we will more than double our gas business which
we had already consistently expanded in recent years," EnBW
Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux said.
The deal, flagged earlier by Reuters, will transform EnBW,
Germany's third-largest utility, into the country's
third-biggest gas supplier after E.ON and Gazprom's
Wingas.
As a result of the transaction, EnBW's core profit from its
gas business will more than double to 350-400 million euros a
year, or about 15-20 percent of the group's total.
Under the deal, which is expected to close in the next six
months, EWE will buy back a 26 percent stake held by EnBW in
several steps by 2019. It said it was looking for a new
strategic partner for the stake by 2019.
EnBW had bought the EWE stake in 2009 for about 2 billion
euros.
The deal will allow EnBW which operates mainly in the
western German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg to tap directly into
gas supply in eastern Germany where VNG is based.
This could be a strategic long-term move to position itself
in the regional market at a time when new supply routes and
trade patterns are being carved out.
Mastiaux said EnBW was not interested in further increasing
its stake in VNG, whose main business is running gas
distribution grids -- a type of asset that utilities are keen to
snap up as they provide steady returns in times of low interest
rates and weak wholesale electricity prices.
VNG's grid business is valued at about 1 billion euros,
according people familiar with the industry, and its exploration
and production operations are worth 200-300 million euros. It
also has gas trading operations.
With the planned asset swap, EnBW beat a competing offer
from LVV, the holding company of German city Leipzig's local
utility, which had tied up with Australian investor Macquarie
to submit a 1.1 billion euro bid.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)