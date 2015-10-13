KARLSRUHE, Germany Oct 13 German local
prosecutors have started legal proceedings against German
utility EnBW over allegations that phone conversations
with clients were illegally recorded, a spokesman for the
Karlsruhe prosecutors' office said.
The investigation will focus on employees allegedly
responsible for deciding whether to record client conversations,
he told Reuters on Tuesday. "There is no initial suspicion
against top management," he said.
He declined to provide further details on the investigation,
which was earlier reported by German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.
A spokesman for EnBW said the company would not comment on
ongoing legal proceedings, adding that it will support the
prosecutors' investigation in a constructive way.
(Reporting by Norbert Demuth and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Pravin Char)