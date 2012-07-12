* 6 billion euros deal for 10 years
* Price formula partly oil-linked, partly spot market-based
* Gives EnBW leeway for more gas sales
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, July 12 Germany's third-largest
utility EnBW said it had agreed a 10-year gas
procurement deal with a foreign supplier, giving it more
flexibility when it comes to deciding whether to store or sell
its gas depending on the market price.
The deal is for an annual volume of 21 billion kilowatt
hours (kWh), equivalent to 1.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) per
year, which is more than a third of its total gas sales and
enough to supply a huge industrial company, or a large number of
smaller players.
The Karlsruhe-based firm said on Thursday the annual cost of
the gas was around 600 million euros ($735 million). That is
about a third of its annual gas sales of 1.82 billion euros
according to the company's annual report.
"With this long-term gas supply deal, EnBW successfully
implements its medium and long-term gas strategy and expands its
position in gas midstream," it said.
EnBW said the contract would kick in from October 2012.
A spokesman said the price formula would be partly linked to
the oil price and partly to prices set by local gas exchanges.
This way, it would reflect the increasing importance of
wholesale markets for the price setting, and would take account
of short-term market developments and price swings.
European gas importers and wholesale suppliers have been
squeezed, as they used to buy gas under long-term deals with
origin suppliers such as Norway and Russia linked to the price
of oil, while having to sell the gas to customers at lower
prices linked to freely traded spot markets.
But renegotiations with suppliers have recently seen
breakthroughs, boding well for a number of importing utilities
in places like Germany, Italy and Poland still in talks.
Most notably, Gazprom earlier this month offered
its German client E.ON, EnBW's sector peer, a price
cut after long drawn out discussions.
EnBW through this deal gains flexibility and a certain
degree of independence from such rows, which have hit the
earnings of E.ON, RWE and others.
The EnBW spokesman said his company respected a wish by
EnBW's counterparty to remain unnamed. He did not comment on the
origin of the contract.
EnBW has had talks with independent Russian gas producer
Novatek about that firm's interest in purchasing a stake in
eastern German gas firm VNG from EnBW via its stake in
north-west German utility EWE, according to sources.
Business daily Finbancial Times Deutschland said in its
online edition EnBW's partner in the gas deal was Novatek,
citing unnamed sources.
Novatek, contacted in Russia, said it had no comment.
EnBW said its new contract created safety against short-term
swings, given its size and duration. This way, EnBW could safely
structure its own deliveries independently.
These would complement injections and supplies at new gas
storage facility in Etzel near the Dutch border, which EnBW took
into service a few months ago.
EnBW, which sold 57.4 billion cbm of gas in 2011, assumed it
would "raise its volumes in the medium term", the spokesman also
said.
He added that one possible outlet for more gas might be a
new 600 megawatts (MW) gas-fired power stations that the
Duesseldorf city utility, majority-owned by EnBW, recently
ordered from Siemens.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
