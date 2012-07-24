FRANKFURT/LONDON/MILAN, July 24 EnBW and Eni are considering selling their jointly held gas grid unit TerraNets BW, several financial sources familiar with the process told Reuters, adding talks were at a very early stage so could still fall apart.

EnBW has started talking to banks about a possible mandate for the sale of the unit, valued at 300-500 million euros ($364-606 million), and Credit Suisse looks best placed to win the mandate, three of the people said.

"Eni is looking at the matter but the group is still quite some way from deciding," one person close to the deal said.

TerraNets BW -- owned by EnBW Eni Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH which itself is a 50-50 joint venture of EnBW and Italian energy group Eni -- operates a gas network of more than 1,900 kilometres.

Two sources said that Goldman Sachs was likely to advise Eni in case of a sale, but they added the ownership structure of TerraNets BW and EnBW could make a sales process difficult.

Eni, EnBW, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs all declined to comment.

"Some issues are still being discussed at EnBW and ENI regarding the sale and it is unclear when these will be resolved and an actual process will be started," one of the people said.

The German federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg holds 46.75 percent in EnBW, Germany's third-largest utility, while another 46.75 percent are owned by local communities. Only 0.38 percent of the group's shares are freely available.

Having piled up billions of euros in debt through expansion in recent years, German utilities now find themselves under pressure from stagnating markets in Europe, Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power, and a growing need to invest in growth areas such as renewable energy.

EnBW is therefore seeking to divest assets worth about 1.5 billion euros and to ramp up investments in renewable energy.

In May, Germany's biggest utility E.ON sold its 12,000 kilometre gas distribution grid Open Grid Europe (OGE) to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie for 3.2 billion euros. Previously, Macquarie had also acquired RWE's gas network Thyssengas GmbH for about 500 million euros.

Two people close to the process said the parties that lost out on the OGE auction earlier this year could have a look at TerraNets BW. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Sophie Sassard, Alexander Huebner, Stephen Jewkes and Christoph Steitz)