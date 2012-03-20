FRANKFURT, March 20 German prosecutors have
opened a preliminary investigation into suspected breach of
trust, tax fraud and corruption at utility EnBW, Peter
Lintz of the public prosecutors' office in Mannheim said on
Tuesday.
His comments confirmed statements published earlier by
German business daily Handelsblatt. He added a decision on
whether investigation proceedings would be opened was not to be
expected before Easter.
EnBW declined comment. "We cannot comment on it because we
have no knowledge about it," an EnBW spokesman said about the
prosecutors' statement.
The investigation builds on a case against EnBW which was
brought to the Karlsruhe district court in January by two Swiss
companies owned by Russian lobbyist Andrey Bykov, claiming more
than 120 million euros ($159 million) from EnBW.
The two companies said they were due the money for carrying
out lobbying work for EnBW in Russia to support efforts to
secure stakes in Siberian gas fields, the court said at the
time.
EnBW, in turn, said the two companies had been hired for the
supply of uranium among other tasks, which they failed to
deliver and that EnBW is now claiming back the money through
arbitration proceedings.
($1 = 0.7552 euro)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Sabine Wollrab; Editing by
David Holmes)