EHINGEN/DONAU, Germany Oct 17 OEW group, one of two main shareholders of German nuclear power operator EnBW (EBKG.DE), stands ready to provide fresh capital to the utility to secure its credit rating in the wake of Germany's nuclear phase-out, the head of OEW said on Monday.
"(OEW) is ready in principle to take part in a capital increase even on its own," said Kurt Widmaier, chairman of the OEW group of local municipalities, which holds a 46.5 percent stake in EnBW.
The size of any capital measure has yet to be determined but it would be good to complete any move by year-end, because it would help EnBW maintain its current credit rating, Widmaier said following a meeting of the group.
EnBW has said it needs about 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) in capital as a result of Germany's decision to exit nuclear power production in the coming years.
The OEW group plans to approach EnBW's other large shareholder, the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, which also holds a 46.5 percent stake, to discuss a joint capital injection, Widmaier said, though OEW was also capable of shouldering the burden alone.
"We want to help the company successfully make the transition to the new energy policy," Widmaier said.
Two sources close to OEW told Reuters earlier on Monday that the group was ready to provide fresh capital to EnBW.
($1 = 0.727 euro) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
