EHINGEN/DONAU, Germany Oct 17 A large shareholder in German utility EnBW is ready to provide fresh capital to the utility to secure its credit rating, two sources close to the shareholder, the OEW group, told Reuters on Monday.

The OEW group of local municipalities holds a 46.5 percent stake in EnBW, which has said it would need fresh capital in the wake of Germany's decision to exit nuclear power. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann, Writing by Jonathan Gould)