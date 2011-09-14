FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German utility EnBW is planning a fresh attempt to sell its stake in Austrian peer EVN as it seeks to divest assets for about 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), a company source said.

A sale of the holding of more than 30 percent in EVN is to take place in two to three steps, the person, who is familiar with EnBW's thinking, told Reuters.

EnBW also aims to sell its holdings in Poland to partner Electricite de France and cut its stake in Swiss Energiedienst to as little as 66 percent from 87 percent, the person said.

State-controlled EnBW took a hit from Germany's decision to phase out nuclear energy, with first-half adjusted operating profit down 24 percent this year due to writedowns and provisions.

The German government decided to phase out nuclear power completely by 2022 after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, overturning legislation that had originally extended the lifespan of the country's 17 nuclear power plants by decades.

EnBW subsequently said it was considering a capital increase, more cost cuts and a faster sale of assets to shore up cash. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)