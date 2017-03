CALGARY, Alberta Jan 14 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, will not be put up for sale following the unexpected retirement of its chief executive, the company's interim-CEO said on Monday.

Clayton Woitas, the Encana director picked to run the company while a new chief executive is found, said in an interview that the departure of Randy Eresman announced late on Friday was not a sign that the board would seek a buyer for the company.